Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-9-0-1-3
(four, nine, zero, one, three)
In Other News
1
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president leaving to return to radio
2
Towne Mall purchase approved; Middletown council rejects housing...
3
This is a good year for Ohio corn, though less available locally
4
Mental health crisis center: Butler Co. officials explore best...
5
Recreation building plans, in partnership with Oxford Seniors, move...