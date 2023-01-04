journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-9-7-1-6

(nine, nine, seven, one, six)

