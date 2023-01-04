Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-9-7-1-6
(nine, nine, seven, one, six)
In Other News
1
Biden’s Brent Spence Bridge speech: ‘All this is about investing in...
2
Missing Middletown man found dead in city park
3
Police: Shots fired in Middletown; K-9s searching for suspect
4
Cincinnati has been the unfortunate site of multiple scary NFL moments
5
Local Bengals fans react: ‘What we had just witnessed was very painful’