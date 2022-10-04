journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-0-5-8-1

(seven, zero, five, eight, one)

In Other News
1
Autopsy of Fairfield hotel shooting victim to be conducted today
2
Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe
3
Pumpkin Fall Crawl on Main Street in Hamilton showcases small...
4
Fairfield police investigate shooting at hotel where teen found dead
5
Pedestrian safety is focus after Moraine native, a UC student, killed...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top