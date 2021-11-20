journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-4-3-5-3

(three, four, three, five, three)

