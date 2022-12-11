Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-0-2-7-0
(five, zero, two, seven, zero)
In Other News
1
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
2
Embattled Morgan Twp. administrator, fire chief resigns
3
McCrabb: 11-year-old Middletown boy who lost battle with brain cancer...
4
Warren Co. emergency response teams volunteer, help with rescues...
5
Mayor’s message: Middletown is tearing down, building walls