Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2-9-9-8-4
(two, nine, nine, eight, four)
