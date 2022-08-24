Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-6-0-2-0
(six, six, zero, two, zero)
In Other News
1
Region poised to play big role in cutting edge flight technology
2
Edgewood Schools to unveil new turf, stadium changes this week
3
Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium temporary signage under review
4
3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat
5
Fairfield again seeks funding for Ohio 4, Seward Road widening