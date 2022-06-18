journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

8-3-0-4-1

(eight, three, zero, four, one)

In Other News
1
Historical society’s exhibition highlights ‘Quilted Treasures’ of 1800s
2
Some Butler County residents went more than 50 hours without power this...
3
Rising food costs makes free school summer meals vital, parents and...
4
3 Lakota educators lauded with annual district award for excellence
5
Top local news for Friday, June 17, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top