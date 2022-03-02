Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2-7-0-5-6
(two, seven, zero, five, six)
In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Winter heating bill help is still available to low-income households
3
Law director: City must prove redeveloping Manchester Inn is ‘not...
4
American democracy is focus of events by Miami University’s Menard...
5
$353M Burns Farm development ‘not dead’ yet, Ross Twp. officials say