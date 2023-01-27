Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

BreakingNews
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for acquittal
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-4-4-1-7

(five, four, four, one, seven)

