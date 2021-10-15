journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-3-0-9-5

(seven, three, zero, nine, five)

In Other News
1
Madison coach wins world trophy, Middletown firefighters deliver 2...
2
Cincinnati police officer accused of failing to turn in rape kits
3
Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County
4
Drop in Ohio report card performance was expected amid COVID-19, Butler
5
Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top