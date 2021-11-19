journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-9-7-2-1

(three, nine, seven, two, one)

