Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-6-6-1-2

(seven, six, six, one, two)

