Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-0-9-5-1
(four, zero, nine, five, one)
In Other News
1
Hamilton to consider law against drone voyeurism, other flying acts
2
Springfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West...
3
LPGA Tour returning to Greater Cincinnati next year
4
New Dairy Queen opens today in Oxford, the ‘perfect city’ for owners’...
5
Why so many new leaders in Hamilton’s schools this year?