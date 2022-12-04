Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2-0-2-8-7
(two, zero, two, eight, seven)
In Other News
1
McCrabb: After first professional MMA defeat, Kayla Harrison’s message...
2
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Hamilton up for District 8 honors
3
City of Oxford to explore expanding housing options
4
Chef feels at home in Brown’s Run Country Club kitchen
5
Finalized Butler County election results show no race outcomes change