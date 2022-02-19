Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-5-0-2-3

(one, five, zero, two, three)

