Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-8-5-8-4

(nine, eight, five, eight, four)

