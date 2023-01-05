Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
8-3-9-9-8
(eight, three, nine, nine, eight)
