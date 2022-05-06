Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-3-7-3-9
(four, three, seven, three, nine)
