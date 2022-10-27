journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-8-6-2-3

(five, eight, six, two, three)

