Ross Twp. trustee dies; was champion for the community
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-4-0-3-7

(five, four, zero, three, seven)

