Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-1-7-1-4

(seven, one, seven, one, four)

