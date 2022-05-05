journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-8-5-3-5

(zero, eight, five, three, five)

