Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
8-0-0-7-8
(eight, zero, zero, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower...
2
Butler County history column: Millikin family of doctors
3
McCrabb: The area’s most intriguing people of 2022
4
‘LemonAid’ program by Hamilton graphic design firm to help nonprofits...
5
Oxford Citizen of Year recipients include clothes recycler and...