Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-4-0-1-7
(nine, four, zero, one, seven)
In Other News
1
Trustees cautiously optimistic about fourth Activity Center purchase...
2
Active shooter in school: Middletown cops, schools practice for...
3
Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports
4
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
5
PHOTOS: Funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates