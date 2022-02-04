Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

2-0-7-7-4

(two, zero, seven, seven, four)

