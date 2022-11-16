BreakingNews
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and guns in Hamilton
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-1-8-0-8

(seven, one, eight, zero, eight)

In Other News
1
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
2
Butler County’s first Costco opens to eager shoppers in line early
3
Pike County murder trial: Defendant George Wagner IV takes the stand
4
2 seriously injured after storage unit falls, hits car in Fairfield
5
AurGroup hosts drive to help restock Fairfield Food Pantry shelves
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top