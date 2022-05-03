journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-8-3-5-8

(five, eight, three, five, eight)

