Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-0-7-9-7
(six, zero, seven, nine, seven)
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces 6 new stores
2
Multiple rounds of rain expected in area this week
3
Butler County’s first Costco will also see shutdown of Springdale store
4
McCrabb: Smile starts marriage for Butler County couple together 81...
5
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...