Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-4-1-7-9
(one, four, one, seven, nine)
In Other News
1
Butler, Hamilton counties under ‘Red Flag’ warnings through high-wind...
2
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
3
Area homes beginning to sit on market longer, reflecting interest rate...
4
‘The Howl’ costume contest for pups at Butler County dog park this...
5
Things to do this weekend in and around Butler County