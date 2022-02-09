Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-0-8-3-7

(zero, zero, eight, three, seven)

