Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-8-1-7-5
(five, eight, one, seven, five)
In Other News
1
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
2
Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate...
3
Schedule of fairs in Ohio in 2022 announced
4
5 uplifting stories this week: Man who helped purse-snatching victim...
5
Man who chased down alleged purse snatcher honored by Butler Co...