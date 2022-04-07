Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-5-3-4-4
(one, five, three, four, four)
In Other News
1
Dot Dash 5K raises funds for Family Promise of Butler County
2
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
3
Tensions rise over Rumpke landfill in Whitewater Twp.
4
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
5
Block of Main Street in Hamilton to close for utility work