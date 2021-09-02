journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-9-4-5-7

(zero, nine, four, five, seven)

In Other News
1
Officials: ‘No plan to cancel’ 23rd Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati
2
Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of woman ‘lured’ to car theft in...
3
Area lawmakers want steep fines for railroads when crossings are...
4
Land of Illusion death: Now that drowning of teen girl is confirmed...
5
Hearing set in case of West Chester hospital ordered to treat COVID-19...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top