BreakingNews
Middletown police investigating armed robbery
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-3-7-7-2

(nine, three, seven, seven, two)

In Other News
1
Middletown police investigating armed robbery
2
PHOTOS: Former Champion Paper employees tour Spooky Nook Sports...
3
Middletown crash victim’s use of helmet spurs award from motorcycle...
4
Some Butler Co. court clerks get raises, leaders concerned they will go...
5
Monroe in need of vehicle for battalion chiefs; schools may get therapy...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top