Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
7-6-2-9-4
(seven, six, two, nine, four)
In Other News
1
Butler County’s big decisions: Which of $130 million in requests to...
2
Local doctors answer questions about COVID-19, ivermectin
3
1 dead after van crashes into house and catches fire in Fairfield Twp.
4
Ohio lawmakers introduce flurry of COVID-19 bills: What they would do
5
Hamilton council approves new drone legislation, may adjust it soon