Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-6-2-9-4

(seven, six, two, nine, four)

