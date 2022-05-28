journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-2-4-4-5

(seven, two, four, four, five)

