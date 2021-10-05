Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-1-5-0-8
(five, one, five, zero, eight)
In Other News
1
Middletown council to approve plan for $1.3 billion riverfront...
2
Man who sued for use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 in Butler County...
3
New City Barbecue could be coming to Fairfield: What we know
4
Vigil to remember women killed by domestic violence in Butler County
5
Making student-athletes safer: Butler County legislator’s bill moves...