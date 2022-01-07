Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-0-9-8-1

(three, zero, nine, eight, one)

In Other News
1
‘Spelling Bee’ and other acts take local, regional stages this month
2
5 uplifting stories this week: Baby New Year, new store Of The Witches...
3
46 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Butler County Clerk of Courts reopening title office in the northern...
5
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top