journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-1-2-1-2

(five, one, two, one, two)

In Other News
1
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week: Participating eateries have varied...
2
Donald Trump endorses J.D. Vance in Ohio Republican primary for U.S...
3
Leah Hughes of Hamilton named winner of Saica’s ‘Sustainable Box...
4
Kentucky teen bitten by shark says he still loves ocean, won’t be...
5
Davidson faces Republican Heimlich in GOP 8th Congressional District...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top