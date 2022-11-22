Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-8-0-5-1
(six, eight, zero, five, one)
In Other News
1
Atrium Medical Center awarded for maternity care
2
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution will no longer seek death penalty
3
Review finds Lakota Schools superintendent ‘fit’ for job
4
Lakota settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at...
5
Court equips struggling Butler County veterans with tools for sobriety