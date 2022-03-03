Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-9-8-0-7

(nine, nine, eight, zero, seven)

In Other News
1
Starbucks submits plans to build store on Ohio 4 in Hamilton
2
2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office in past month
3
Overnight traffic at Five Points to be blocked for roundabout work
4
PHOTOS: Paula the Penguin waddles into hearts of Middletown students
5
Madison Schools’ residents to see rare income tax option on ballot
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top