Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-7-4-2-8

(three, seven, four, two, eight)

In Other News
1
Senior housing development in Oxford gets green light from council
2
Kramer Elementary principal says school staff is ‘thinking outside of...
3
Catalytic converters stolen from day care buses in West Chester Twp.
4
Marijuana cultivation businesses interested in Middletown, official...
5
Uptick in catalytic converter thefts in Hamilton leads to tightened...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top