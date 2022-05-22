BreakingNews
Average US gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon
news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-1-4-4-5

(nine, one, four, four, five)

