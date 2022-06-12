BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-0-7-6-7

(one, zero, seven, six, seven)

