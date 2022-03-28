Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-0-5-2-8
(three, zero, five, two, eight)
In Other News
1
Two area women chosen to receive S.E.L.F. community service awards
2
Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields celebrates 10th anniversary year...
3
More classroom subs available, but candidates still down from pre-COVID...
4
Fairfield business: Hundreds of millions coming from openings...
5
Fairfield to host two outdoor Easter-themed events