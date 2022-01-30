Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-3-7-3-6
(three, three, seven, three, six)
In Other News
1
Bengals’ bandwagon stuffed with fans who enjoy eating chicken wings...
2
Police seek help identifying Fairfield Twp. Speedway robbery suspect
3
WCPO news anchor to speak at Fitton Center lunch
4
McCrabb: Brothers-in-law reunited while assisting hospitalized COVID-19
5
College students researched art that is part of exhibit at Miami...