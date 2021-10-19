Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-5-1-2-0
(six, five, one, two, zero)
In Other News
1
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
2
Federal trial begins in Cincinnati for first-of-its-kind Chinese spy...
3
Hanover Reserve fire: Area companies offering to help those suddenly...
4
Butler County changes COVID-19 vaccine clinics as efforts to boost...
5
Funding coming together for the proposed Millikin Road interchange on...