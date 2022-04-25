Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-2-7-0-7
(zero, two, seven, zero, seven)
