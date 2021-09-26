Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-0-0-6-4
(one, zero, zero, six, four)
In Other News
1
Hamilton wood shop to be home to expanding laser works business run by...
2
McCrabb: Inspired by former Butler County educator, man walks 21.5...
3
Middletown council approves no fares for bus service through 2022
4
HISTORIC PHOTOS: Remembering Hamilton’s Mini Circus in old...
5
Voter’s registration deadline approaches: What to know about Butler...